DA launches petition against PSIRA’s proposed new security regulations

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a nationwide petition opposing proposed amendments by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA), warning that the changes would disarm private security officers and compromise public safety.

The draft regulations, currently under review, seek to impose strict limitations on private security firms, restricting access to essential equipment such as tasers, less-lethal options, and certain types of firearms. According to the DA, these changes would severely undermine the industry’s capacity to respond effectively to criminal threats.

“These regulations effectively mean that while criminals may be armed with high-powered weapons such as AK-47s, security personnel would be expected to respond with basic sidearms like 9mm pistols,” the party stated. “This puts not only security officers at risk but leaves entire communities more vulnerable to violent crime.”

In addition to safety concerns, the DA has raised alarm over the potential economic fallout. The proposed rules could lead to the arbitrary suspension of private security operations, which, in turn, may jeopardise short-term insurance coverage and destabilise an industry that employs over half a million South Africans.

“Private security plays a critical role in supporting the South African Police Service (SAPS), particularly given the high crime rates and limited capacity of public law enforcement,” the statement continued. “These regulations risk triggering massive job losses and undermining one of the few sectors effectively helping to keep communities safe.”

While acknowledging the existence of rogue elements within the industry, the DA argues that these can be dealt with under current legislation, without penalising law-abiding operators. The proposed amendments, it says, would do more harm to legitimate service providers than to the criminals they are meant to curb.

The party has also questioned the credibility of PSIRA, noting that the regulator has previously faced material findings by the Auditor-General. “It is deeply troubling that an entity with its own oversight challenges is now pushing through overreaching, impractical rules that threaten to cripple the very industry it is meant to oversee.”

The DA is urging all South Africans concerned about crime and community safety to join the campaign against what it describes as “draconian” new regulations.

