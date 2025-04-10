DA demands answers over SANDF presence at Matatiele march

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is one of several political parties looking for explanation and accountability following the allegedly unlawful presence of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers at a peaceful march in Matatiele.

Chris Hattingh, DA Spokesperson on Defence & Military Veterans, said his party has tabled Parliamentary questions to investigate the presence of SANDF soldiers at the protest against Gender Based Violence (GBF) in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. “Those responsible must be held accountable for undermining the public’s right to protest peacefully and tarnishing the SANDF’s reputation,” he stated. The march followed the rape of a young girl, Cwecwe, causing widespread outrage.

“Despite the SANDF’s media statement claiming no official deployment, their vague explanation fails to clarify why armed uniformed soldiers were visibly present alongside South African Police Service public order officers during the protest,” Hattingh said. “The SANDF’s assertion that troops were only in the area for ‘border safeguarding duties’ is both inadequate and alarming.”

Hattingh said the SANDF’s presence at a peaceful protest should set off alarm bells, and raise questions as to who authorised their presence, as opposed to standard approach of public order police, who are there to maintain public order and enforce the law.

Sections 201(2) and 201(3) of the Constitution state that only the President may authorise SANDF deployments in cooperation with the SAPS, and such action must be formally reported to Parliament. To date, no such communication has been received by the Joint Standing Committee on Defence.

“It has since emerged that this deployment may have been the result of an unauthorised decision by a local commander — a serious breach of both constitutional and legal frameworks,” Hattingh said.

“As a country with one of the highest occurrences of gender-based violence globally, this unlawful involvement of SANDF soldiers is both bad for civil-military relations, demonstrates insensitivity toward peaceful participants marching for a just cause, and undermines the Constitutionally mandated approach to protests. This matter is of national importance and demands full transparency and accountability,” Hattingh concluded.

The SANDF in a statement said there was no official deployment to Matatiele. “We wish to state that the SANDF has members in the area on border safeguarding duties and nothing else. We would like to express sincere regret regarding the incident where our soldiers were seen during the march against gender-based violence in Matatiele.”

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said: “On the day in question, the SANDF bus was driving along the R56 near the filling station, where the South African Police Service (SAPS) had blocked the road as a precautionary measure. Since they were unable to move as the road was closed off on all sides, they stopped on the roadside, and waited outside while waiting for the road to be cleared.”

Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence said it will demand the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, provide an urgent report on the circumstances of the presence of the SANDF at the Matatiele march.

The committee said employment of the SANDF should always be under extraordinary circumstances especially considering the stretched budget the defence force is operating with.