DA calls for SAPS to be held to account for closing millions of cases without result

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership to be called before the Portfolio Committee on Police to account for millions of cases being closed without result.

In May 2024, former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, revealed in a parliamentary reply to a question posed by the Democratic Alliance that over 5.4 million case dockets were closed, without result, due to insufficient evidence or leads since the 2018/2019 financial year.

Former DA Shadow Minister of Police Andrew Whitfield referred to the results of the reply as “another explosive admission of failure by Minister of Police, Bheki Cele. Whitfield further stated the “shocking figure highlights the utter failure of the SAPS under the leadership of Bheki Cele.”

