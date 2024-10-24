DA calls for body cameras to monitor KZN police after 107 suspects killed in one year

With an average of nine suspects killed each month by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) between July 2023 and July 2024, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the urgent use of body cameras to monitor police-public interactions, amongst other interventions.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu gave the police killings numbers in response to a DA National Council of Provinces (NCOP) parliamentary question. The reply further reveals that one police officer was arrested during the same period for alleged involvement in the killing/s.

KZN consistently features as the province with the highest number of killings as a result of police action. Between 2022/23, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) reported that 108 suspects were killed by the SAPS in KZN. This while South Africa as a whole recorded 364 deaths.

