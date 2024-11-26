Crime beginning to decrease says Mchunu, but DA says more work to be done

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has released the second-quarter crime statistics and highlighted progress and challenges experienced by the South African Police Service (SAPS), indicating crime is beginning to slow down, but more work is needed to be done.

Releasing the statistics on 25 November, the Minister emphasised strides made under the 7th Administration, which is working to transform the SAPS into a modern, efficient, and community-centered institution.

From July to September 2024, crime trends began to show a general decline, with serious crimes reducing by 5.1%. Notable decreases were observed in murder, rape, aggravated robbery, and property-related offenses, although attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm saw slight increases. These mixed results underscore the importance of sustained efforts to address both violent and organized crime, noted the Minister.

