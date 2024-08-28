Counterfeit dollars, illegal foreigners and ammunition found during police op in Durban

At least 123 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during an early integrated operation that also saw the recovery of counterfeit US dollars equivalent to R4.1 million at Point, Durban CBD, on Tuesday morning.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said a multidisciplinary operation involving the police, Metro Police, Correctional Services, Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies was aimed at stamping the authority of the state and raiding of hijacked buildings in and around the Durban CBD.

Six buildings were raided and one of them was found to be a municipality-owned building which was illegally occupied, and a person who was allegedly collecting rent money from illegal residents of that building was taken in for questioning.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.