Contact crime on the rise in four provinces

Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police, released South Africa’s quarterly crime stats on Friday, 30 August, indicating crime is on the rise, with contact crime a particular concern. “Four of the nine provinces recorded increases in murder cases,” noted Minister Mchunu. The Western Cape saw the highest increase, followed by North West, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

All the top 30 stations for murder were in only four provinces, namely Western Cape with 11 stations, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with eight, the Eastern Cape had six stations and Gauteng had five stations. The leading stations among them were Nyanga, Inanda, Umlazi, Khayelitsha and Harare.

Analysis has revealed most murders occur in public spaces, in all provinces, except for the Northern Cape, where the majority occurred at the residential premises of either the perpetrator or victim. Other prevalent locations where murders occurred include liquor outlets and shebeens, agricultural premises, business premises, public transport premises and spaza/tuck shops.

