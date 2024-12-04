Collaboration is key to eradicating crime – Vumacam COO Michael Varney

Vumacam, a leader in advanced surveillance technology, is revolutionising public safety through its extensive network of cameras and its strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors. Michael Varney, the company’s Chief Operations Officer sat down with ProtectionWeb to discuss some of the company’s successes and future plans.

Varney explains that Vumacam’s network consists of poles with two license plate recognition cameras and one overview camera per configuration. The configuration is adaptable, depending on whether the area has high vehicle or pedestrian traffic. Additionally, poles are integrated with solar panels and power management systems to ensure continuous operation.

One of Vumacam’s biggest advantages, is its partnership with sister companies. Vumacam is part of a large group, which includes Vumatel, Dark Fiber Africa, and other significant fibre operators, enabling efficient infrastructure deployment.

