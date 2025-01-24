Challenges in staffing and operations at South Africa’s correctional facilities

South Africa’s correctional services face significant staffing challenges, as revealed in a detailed response to a parliamentary inquiry by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). Current vacancy rates in critical categories underscore the difficulty in maintaining safety, security, and rehabilitation within the correctional environment.

The vacancy rate for correctional officers stands at 11%, with the situation worsening in rehabilitation and social services roles, where the overall vacancy rate is 13%. Medical services face acute shortages, with vacancies among medical practitioners, professional nurses, and psychologists reaching 22%. Maintenance and facilities management face a tough struggle, with engineers facing a staggering 55% vacancy rate, contributing to an overall shortage of 21% in this category.

Parole officers are not exempt, with a national vacancy rate of 11.55%. Across provinces, the shortage of staff is even more pronounced, with the Western Cape reporting a 20% vacancy rate and Head Office facing 27.48%. The national average vacancy rate for relevant positions in correctional facilities is 20.54%.

