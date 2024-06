The cash-in-transit (CIT) industry is fighting a silent war akin to terrorism, Fidelity Services Group chief executive officer Wahl Bartmann said on Thursday.

Bartmann told ProtectionWeb cash-in-transit heists were taking a toll on the industry.

“We have spent millions on upgrading our vehicles, protective clothing and advanced artificial intelligence and tech as well as additional air and land support but the attacks continue unabated,” he said.

