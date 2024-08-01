Can The New IPID Bill Make KZN Safer?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Amendment Bill into law. This new bill intends to affirm the “institutional and operational independence” of the IPID, empowering them to “investigate serious alleged offences committed by police officers, whether they were off duty or not”.

As law, the bill entrenches the “institutional and operational independence of IPID and makes it clear that the directorate must be independent, impartial and must exercise its powers and functions without fear, favour or prejudice.”

The law further amends provisions regarding certain appointments, along with what the IPID can investigate. The Executive Director responsibilities have been broadened, regarding referral of disciplinary matters, and make provisions for pre-employment security screenings.

