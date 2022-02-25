Cabinet commends officers for intercepting Rosettenville suspects

Cabinet has, at its meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, commended the multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies that intercepted a gang of heavily armed suspects in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The operation was led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Crime Intelligence Unit.

The gang was suspected of planning to commit a cash-in-transit robbery.

Ten suspects were arrested and eight were fatally shot following an exchange of gunfire with the police.

The suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, explosives and hijacked vehicles. An investigation is underway to establish the origins of the weapons.

“Cabinet has wished the police officer who was injured during the shootout a speedy recovery,” Cabinet said in a statement.

It reiterated the clarion call to the public to continue working closely with law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety of communities.

The 10 suspects appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist.







They are allegedly part of at least 25 suspects, who were accosted during a Crime Intelligence-led operation, where their alleged plans to commit a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery were intercepted by a multi-disciplinary team led by the National CIT Task Team.