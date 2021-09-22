Bujumbura explosions kill five

Explosions killed at least five people and injured 50 in Burundi’s largest city Bujumbura on Monday, the prime minister and a health worker said after the latest attack in the east African country.

The Interior Ministry said on Twitter “unidentified terrorists” were responsible. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the grenade attacks.

Two grenade explosions hit a bus parking lot in the city centre, according to eyewitnesses, while a third blast hit Jabe market in the Bwiza neighbourhood, according to another witness.

Five people were killed and about 50 wounded, a health worker helping to care for the injured told Reuters. The witnesses and the health worker requested anonymity.

A man in a bus hit by a grenade explosion said it killed at least three people including a woman.

“I saw people running, some crawling to find cover,” said a witness to the second explosion at the bus parking lot.

During a visit to the wounded in hospital, Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni told reporters the attacks killed two and promised government help for those wounded.

On Sunday, a grenade attack in the administrative capital Gitega killed two, according to local media. It was not clear who was responsible.

An airport worker confirmed there was an attack on Bujumbura airport on Saturday. He declined to say what weapons were used and said the building was not damaged.

Congo-based rebel group Red Tabara claimed responsibility for the airport attack in a statement on Twitter. It said it fired mortars as the president prepared to travel to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Red Tabara was formed in 2011 with the aim of overthrowing government, which it says does not respect the rule of law.

Burundians accused of ties to the Congo-based rebels are tortured, Human Rights Watch said in a report.

Unidentified bodies were found in the river separating Burundi and Congo in recent months, it said.

Burundi, a nation of about 11.5 million people, suffered decades of war and ethnic and political bloodletting. The United Nations says the youth wing of the ruling party and the security services are complicit in the torture, gang-rape and murder of political opponents, charges government denies.





