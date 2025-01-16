Bodies and emaciated zama zamas recovered from Stilfontein mine

Rescue operations are in full swing at the disused mine in Stilfontein in the North West. Over 50 frail zama zamas as well as several bodies were brought to the surface on Tuesday afternoon.

Watching from a distance with other journalists at the scene, forensic workers dressed in full personal protective equipment were seen loading at least five body bags into a nearby truck on Tuesday.

Activists claimed 166 miners have been rescued since Monday 12 January 2024 and 78 bodies had been recovered by Wednesday.

