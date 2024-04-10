BACSA’s Neal Froneman maps all-out war against organised crime

Neal Froneman, chair of Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA) and CEO of mining group Sibanye-Stillwater, stressed the need for an overdue strategic response.

Organised crime gangs such as Zama Zamas have been allowed to grow too powerful in South Africa and now require a strategic response by business and government to combat out-of-control criminal operations and their leaders.

In a recent interview with ProtectionWeb, Neal Froneman, chair of Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA) and CEO of mining group Sibanye-Stillwater, stressed the need for a long overdue strategic response.

“We have to stem the losses and business disruption that result from these criminal activities. Organised crime has raised the cost of doing business and living in South Africa – now we must and will raise the cost of doing business for organised crime and their bosses,” said Froneman.

The Froneman way? Disrupt, dismay, dismantle, destroy and mobilise everyone to achieve it – fast.

“Organised crime has become entrenched as a parallel economy, and it would be a real mistake to underestimate how interlinked all these illegal activities are. Dealing with criminal syndicates and making it more difficult for them to operate effectively by disrupting their activities is a real priority for BACSA,” said Froneman.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.