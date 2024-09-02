Amapanyaza passing out parades at four SA Army units

Four SA Army bases hosted passing out parades for the latest intake of Gauteng traffic wardens, referred to as “crime prevention wardens (CPWs)” by Premier Panyaza Lesufi in his February State of the Province Address (SOPA).

The new additions to the crime prevention and traffic regulation enforcement corps in South Africa’s economic hub underwent two months military type training at 1 Construction Regiment (Dunnottar, Gauteng), 4 Artillery Regiment (Potchefstroom, North West) as well as 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion and 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment, both in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Reporting on the parades, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) communicator, Corporal Mpho Khorombi, has it those who completed the training were “military veterans who joined the ranks of Gauteng traffic wardens”.

In April 2024, Lesufi announced that 2 500 military veterans would receive training, labelling them “the generation that will end lawlessness in our province”.

Elaborating on what became known as Amapanyaza (the CPWs) in his SOPA at Nasrec, Johannesburg, in February the Gauteng premier said: “On 12 December 2023, the CPWs were granted peace officer status by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services [then Ronald Lamola]”.

His address further reads: “Our wardens have received extensive basic training. As I am speaking to you, CPWS are being trained by the SANDF at its military base. The CPWs are deployed on a 24/7 shift basis in different wards and crime hotspots under the supervision of SAPS [SA Police Service], Gauteng Traffic and Metro Police Departments. Some of the CPWs are undergoing specialised training”.

He told the Nasrec audience the trainee CPWs were receiving “advanced training on firearm competence, as drone pilots, training in crowd control, advanced driving and training on anti-land invasion and infrastructure vandalism”.

“We are increasing the number of CPWs to over 12 000. The current recruits who will be military veterans will remain on a two-year contract,” Lesufi said of the second intake to benefit from the skills of military instructors.

The end-August passing out parades, as reported by Khorombi, marked “the culmination of a rigorous training programme conducted across four military bases, designed to equip these veterans with the skills necessary to enhance crime prevention efforts throughout the province”.

Lesufi was on hand at the Dunnottar SA Army Engineer Formation base with formation General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brigadier General Charles Buyse, to take the march past salute.

The Gauteng supremo told those on parade they were now community guardians “ready to uphold the law and protect the innocent”.

“Your contribution will be invaluable in our collective effort to restore safety and order” he said in reference to the wardens’ responsibility “transitioning” into traffic wardens.

“Your dedication to service, both in the military and now as traffic wardens, showcases your unwavering commitment to the country. We trust that the skills you have acquired will serve as a foundation for making a significant impact in crime prevention,” said Chief Director of the Gauteng Traffic Police, Advocate Thami Mayisela.

In Kimberley, Nontsikelelo Sisulu, the Head of the Department for Community Safety, presided over the pass-out parade at 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment and 3 South African Infantry Battalion. She emphasised the importance of the wardens’ role in ensuring a timely response to crime incidents. She remarked, “As you step into this new role, remember that you are not only enforcing the law but also rebuilding the trust between communities and law enforcement. Your presence on the streets will make a difference.”