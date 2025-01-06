AI not the silver bullet – yet

Nothing on earth is as fast as the speed at which Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts have appeared and security companies have added those two letters to their products and solutions.

Johan van Wyk believes AI is of great benefit, but it is not a silver bullet – yet.

Speaking at Securex 2024, Van Vyk, the sales and marketing director at FANG Fences and Guards, said as things stand now, AI while powerful and capable of handling numerous tasks, lacks the human elements of intuition, judgment, and emotional intelligence, often referred to as “Humics.”

