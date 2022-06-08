Additional security deployed to protect rail infrastructure

The security guards are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“Contractors were installing overhead copper cables on the line when two armed men in a black VW Polo fired ten shots at security,” PRASA said on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the incident and a case of attempted murder has been filed at the Elsies River Police Station.

“PRASA is on a journey of recovering stolen and/or vandalized rail infrastructure and is aware of the vulnerability of the recovery work to criminal syndicates and opportunistic criminals.

“We have contracted and deployed additional security on the lines we are recovering, but it is clear that we are under siege, and the criminals will stop at nothing to get what they want.

“We commend the bravery and work of the security guards who defended the copper cables, and we would like to wish the injured guards a speedy recovery,” PRASA said.

The agency expressed confidence that the assailants will be apprehended.







“We… trust in the criminal justice system will help turn the tide against the theft of essential infrastructure,” PRASA said.