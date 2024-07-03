A safer South Africa is within reach, says ISS

The SA Police Service’s 2024/25 Annual Performance Plan, tabled three weeks ago, revealed that the force cannot keep up with the country’s growing population.

Reduce the murder rate by focusing on firearm crime and violence, strengthen crime investigation, improve public trust in the police by curbing corruption, and move towards better technology and modernisation.

These are some of the recommendations that the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has put forward to strengthen the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a safer South Africa.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the ISS Pretoria, said at the launch of the report: Strengthening the SAPS for a safer South Africa: Recommendations for police reform on Thursday that a better policing was possible in the country.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.