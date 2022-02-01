A multifaceted approach needed to stop killing KZN councillors

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation, China Dodovu, says the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal has long reached crisis proportions and require a multifaceted approach to be stopped.

The call follows the recent murders of eThekwini African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor, Minenhle Mkhize, who was shot dead outside his home in Durban last week, and Speaker of the Amajuba District Council who was shot dead at his home in Newcastle on Saturday morning.

Dodovu condemned the continuing killing of councillors.

“The continued killing of councillors, with the recent murder of Councillor Minenhle Mkhize and Councillor Reginald Ndima is unacceptable. Furthermore, the inability of the law enforcement agencies to prosecute the perpetrators and masterminds behind the murders encourages them to continue to commit these heinous acts,” Dodovu said.

Dodovu said that effective investigation and eventual prosecution of perpetrators, and instigators is the first step in the fight against the killings.

“For this to happen, the South African Police Service must strengthen its intelligence-gathering apparatus in order to detect the planned killings before they happen. Secondly, the Moerane Commission heard evidence that some of those cases were predicated on flagrant grounds to hide and perpetuate corrupt tendencies within the local government sector.

“It is for this reason that the fight against corruption should be strengthened and heightened. The society should invest its energies in exposing corruption to ensure that corrupt elements who have the temerity to kill in the sector are removed,” Dodovu said.

Dodovu also underscored a need for effective political education to end the deepening culture of intolerance, violence and killings in the province.

“This worrying culture of violence requires a continuous and concerted effort to end it. It is unacceptable that people are killed with such impunity.”

The Chairperson has extended the committee’s heartfelt condolences to the Mkhize and Ndima families and their relatives.







During its first ordinary meeting for the year last week, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council approved the establishment of new Community Safety Intervention Units, which will conduct security analysis related to any incident, threat or instability; and engage law-enforcement to facilitate appropriate deployment and investigation, amongst others.