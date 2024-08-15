8594 vacancies at SAPS Detective Services a “big concern”

The South African Police Service currently has a vacancy of 8594 within the Detective Services, which is a big concern due to South Africa’s high crime rate.

This is according to Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, who sits on the Portfolio Committee on Police. He was commenting in response to a written parliamentary reply by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, that the SA Police Service (SAPS) has a detective vacancy rate of just over 8500.

Gana noted “that there are 8594 vacancies that remain open for detectives should be a big concern for all of us considering that we’ve got a high crime rate in the country and that many cases go unsolved.” Earlier this year, former Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that in the previous five years, 5.4 million case dockets were closed without result.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.