US military donates equipment to help fight poaching in Namibia

Coinciding with the visit of the US Navy vessel Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, US Africa Command through the Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) programme, has donated vehicles and other equipment to assist Namibia with their counter-poaching and anti-smuggling efforts.

Four Land-Cruisers and other specialized equipment that were part of the $595 000 donation will help the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism combat poaching in Namibia, where illegal wildlife trade continues to be an acute problem, Africa Command (Africom) said on 7 September.

A delegation from US Africa Command, led by US Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy commander of military engagement for the command, participated in a dedication ceremony at the Daan Viljoen National Park in Namibia on 2 September. The delegation also included the US Agency for International Development Senior Development Adviser to US Africa Command, Barbara Hughes, and Deputy Director for Strategic Engagement, Brigadier General Pete Bailey.

Wildlife trafficking is the fourth most profitable transnational, illicit trade and is of a regional security concern in southern Africa, where countries work to protect endangered wildlife, trace illicit cargo and secure their borders. Left unchecked, illegal wildlife trade can have spillover effects on the overall stability and security of the region, Africom pointed out.

“This visit really illustrates the US whole-of-government approach to what we are doing with our Namibian partners,” Young said. “This is a true example of what we can accomplish when we work together not just across borders but also across different government agencies so that we can bring the Department of Defence’s unique support to addressing regional security issues like wildlife poaching.”

The group was briefed by the Blue Rhino Task Force, an interagency task force funded by the US government to combat international poaching. The task force, which sets a global standard for interagency cooperation when it comes to combating wildlife trafficking, combines efforts of local communities, non-governmental organizations, law enforcement and national security institutions to create an effective operational, investigative and analytical team that has led to more than 750 arrests and shut down numerous international syndicates between southern Africa and market destinations in Europe and Asia.

“Meeting with the Blue Rhino Task Force helped illuminate the wider role all of us have to protect natural resources for future generations,” Young said. “While the command may provide assistance to the brave members of Namibia’s anti-poaching squad, each of us need to do our part to reduce the demand globally that is responsible for endangering these beautiful creatures.”

The dedication ceremony of anti-poaching assistance was just one part of a visit by the command delegation to help understand and see how the command’s efforts in Namibia complement other US government efforts.

The delegation met with Defence Minister Frans Kapofi, with whom they discussed the strong partnership between the US and Namibia and expressed their commitment to working together on shared security interests like anti-poaching, infectious disease control, maritime security, and integrating women into peace and security initiatives, Africom said.







Ambassador Young and Bailey rounded out the trip with a visit to the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, which conducted her second port call within a year in Namibia.