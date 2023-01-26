Ugandan troops doing good work – land force commander

The commander of the land force of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) told a passing-out parade of Gombolola internal security officers (GISOs) at Moroto barracks its borders are secure thanks to operational capacity and commitment.

In addition to the new sub-county officers, troops from 3 Division were also on parade to hear Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga assure them Uganda was in a state of consolidated peace and security.

“Uganda’s security is guaranteed, including the borderlines, which is attributed to UPDF’s operational capacity and commitment,” said telling the parade, “as pillars of the state, we must work toward sustainable peace for development to take course in the right trajectory”.

In addition to border integrity, Muhanga gave the parade insight into UPDF operations in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Somalia. On the volatile situation in eastern DRC he said Ugandan troops were “degrading ADF (Allied Defence Forces), destroying based and subsequently defeating them”.

In Somalia, Ugandan troops are part of ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) supporting the home country’s security forces toward “gradual and smooth transition of responsibilities”.





