Uganda says 20 killed in raid on army post near DRC border

Twenty people including three soldiers were killed in an attack on an army post in Uganda close to its northwestern border with Democratic Republic of Congo, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

Around 80 raiders, including members of Congolese militias, carried out the March 6 attack. They were armed with bows, arrows, machetes and spears, and were intending to steal guns, said deputy spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Deo Akiiki.

Loosely controlled by Congolese authorities, the country’s eastern border region has long been plagued by insecurity, with fighting between rival militias seeking to exploit patches of territory and mineral and other resources riches often spilling into Uganda.

The Ugandan army had stepped up border patrols in response to last week’s attack, Akiiki said.







It occurred a few kilometres (miles) from the northern edge of the Albertine rift basin where Uganda’s oilfields are found. They are operated by France’s Total, China’s CNOOC and Britain’s Tullow Oil and were not attacked during this incident.