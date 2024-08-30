Two ‘significant’ border busts for Regiment General de la Rey

Another example of the contribution made to border security by the SA Army Reserve Force comes from Potchefstroom-based Regiment General de la Rey, deployed on the Mpumalanga/Eswatini border.

The regiment’s Charlie Company, working with Border Management Authority (BMA) personnel, on a routine patrol in the Oshoek port of entry (POE) area on 27 August “observed a suspicious vehicle” approaching. “Acting on instinct and training,” according to Staff Sergeant Joseph Matlapeng, “the patrol initiated a stop”. The order was ignored with the lone occupant of the Opel panel van fleeing on foot.

Inspecting the vehicle, soldiers and BMA guards found 17 bags of dagga with an estimated value of R2.7 million.

“While no arrests were made at the time, the quick actions of the General De La Rey Regiment Charlie Company Platoon 3 led by Second Lieutenant TA Mpeqeke and the BMA prevented these illegal goods from entering South Africa. The vehicle, along with the seized dagga, was transported to the Oshoek SA Police Station for further processing. Additionally, the vehicle was taken to Hartebeeskop SA Police Station, which is currently awaiting circulation checks to identify the owner,” the three-striper reported.

Two hundred and eighty kilometres north-east on the R571 in the vicinity of the Mozambique border, the North West regiment’s Bravo Company, this time working with police and a private security and vehicle tracking company, recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux Raider on 26 August.

The recovery was facilitated by intelligence regarding the 4X4, reported missing. The information proved correct with the stolen high-end utility vehicle found in a garage attached to a house. The vehicle is now impounded at Tonga Police Station until the owner has been located and identified.

“This incident underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in combating vehicle theft and enhancing public safety. The timely response and effective coordination among Bravo Company, vehicle trackers company ADT, and SA Police Service not only facilitated the recovery of the stolen vehicle but also reinforced community trust in law enforcement efforts,” Matlapeng stated. “This operation serves as a model for future collaborations aimed at addressing vehicle crime and ensuring the safety of Mpumalanga residents and security of South Africans.”

The regiment’s two companies are part of the 15 deployed along South Africa’s land borders as per the border protection tasking, Operation Corona.

Another unit involved in border patrol is the Durban Light Infantry Regiment, which bade farewell to Operation Corona service on 29 August. During the previous five months, Charlie Company of the Regiment patrolled a 260 kilometre stretch along the South Africa-Lesotho border. Their operational achievements during this period include the seizure of contraband goods, dagga, illegal drugs, and stolen vehicles collectively valued at over R7.5 million.

Recent successes by soldiers on border patrol in the last week saw members of 8 SA Infantry Battalion confiscate eight bags of dagga near Pongola worth R1.1 million, and soldiers from 1 Special Service Battalion recover a stolen Ford Ranger near the Limpopo River. During its recovery, a Volkswagen Amarok used by vehicle smugglers was also seized after the driver attempted to run over ambushing soldiers.