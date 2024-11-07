Time to act against wildlife crime is now – SA environment minister

South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George maintains wildlife crime has developed into sophisticated, greed-driven enterprises run by international criminal syndicates.

He was speaking at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Wildlife Inter-Regional Enforcement (WIRE) meeting in Cape Town this week. The meeting forms part of the United for Wildlife Global Summit with the Earthshot 2024 prize awards a highlight.

George told delegates South Africa faces “significant complexities” as a result of environmental crimes with the country’s conservation legacy and biodiversity vulnerable to transnational crime syndicates.

“Our wildlife, plant life and marine life is their target. Our lions, rhinoceros, pangolin, succulent plants, abalone and our fish stock, to name only a few, is significantly at risk and we must respond. These crimes not only endanger their direct targets, they also have a devastating impact on our country’s moral fabric, where the poaching culture consumes communities, on our existing and potential ecotourism industry and on our good standing in the international community as custodians of irreplaceable natural heritage,” his address read in part.

Elaborating George said exploitation of South Africa’s natural heritage for financial gain causes immeasurable harm to the environment as well as undermining conservation efforts. “Environmental crimes threaten to ravage the world’s natural resources, impose immense financial burdens and lead to the widespread loss of economic and development opportunities. While we are keenly aware of the threat this poses to security and the rule of law, we must also remain cognisant of the complex issues of poverty and the lack of alternative livelihoods that contribute to the rise of such illicit activities.”

As an example of action he pointed to implementation of the South African National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking. It aims to establish a well-resourced, integrated, multi-disciplinary law enforcement approach to dismantle the illicit value chain of wildlife trafficking in South Africa and beyond. “We recognise that achieving this objective requires the unwavering commitment of our entire government to enhance law enforcement capabilities and to mobilise societal support,” George said.

