Tightening the legal noose for rhino poachers

South Africa’s Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister, Dion George, plans to make rhino poaching related bail applications more difficult as part of strengthening the national assault on this natural heritage component.

“We are working closely with the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and the SAPS (SA Police Service) to ensure that repeat offenders and those with no fixed address face stronger opposition to bail,” he is reported saying by SAnews when making public first quarter rhino poaching numbers on 5 May.

“The Department [of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE)] is actively engaging with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African Police Service (SAPS) through platforms like the National Biodiversity Investigators Forum (NBIF) to enhance opposition to bail, particularly for repeat offenders and foreign nationals with no fixed address.”

South Africa lost 103 rhino to poachers in the first three months of this year. This equates to 34.33 a month which aligns closely with last year’s annual rhino poaching rate of 35, a DFFE statement quotes George as saying, adding the rate emphasises continuing sustained pressure on the country’s rhino population.

The breakdown of poaching incidents by province reveals that South African National Parks recorded the highest number of losses, with 65 rhinos poached. KwaZulu-Natal reported 16 cases, followed by Limpopo with 10, Free State with five, the North West with four, and Mpumalanga with three. No rhinos were poached in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, or Gauteng during the first three months of 2025.

The Minister said the figures underscore the sustained pressure on the rhino populations and the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat this illegal activity. The bail tightening initiative is part of the “intensified efforts”. Discussions focus on improving the quality of affidavits drafted by investigating officers to present stronger cases in court. The DFFE is sharing best practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in bail applications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity (GNU), according to the Cabinet Minister entrusted with protection of South Africa’s natural heritage, remains steadfast in its commitment to combating wildlife crime.

“We continue to strengthen anti-poaching measures, including enhanced ranger patrols, advanced surveillance technologies and collaboration with national and international law enforcement agencies. We are also working closely with various stakeholders to bolster anti-poaching efforts through the deployment of cutting edge technologies such as drones and thermal radars. Additionally, we are engaging with communities living near protected areas to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the socio-economic drivers of poaching,” the statement reads further.

George had high praise for the country’s rangers calling them the “true heroes” in the fight against rhino and other poaching. “Their bravery and commitment are the backbone of our conservation efforts, and we honour their unwavering resolve to protect South Africa’s natural heritage.”