Specialist bush first aid gear for Kruger rangers

Rangers in South Africa’s premier game reserve – the Kruger National Park – are now better equipped to handle injuries while on anti-poaching duty.

In future their essential equipment for bush patrols will include first aid equipment and specialist tactical casualty care training made possible by the Conservation Risk Initiative (CRI) and Noctuam Poaching Prevention Academy (Noctuam Training Academy) facilitated by Mdluli Safari Lodge, a private concession in Kruger’s Pretoriuskop section.

Donated equipment included backpacks, boots, hydration bags, compasses, handcuffs and torches. All will all be used during patrols and other anti-poaching work in the park.

“The safety of our rangers remains a priority and the training and equipment will enhance their effectiveness as tools to survive during operations,” Oscar Mthimkhulu, Kruger Managing Executive, said.

As part of their community public-private partnership initiative, Mdluli management initially linked Kruger management with CRI and Noctuam in 2019, with the aim of facilitating anti-poaching efforts projects. The first batch of ranger equipment from the partnership was donated the same year.