Soldiers save vehicles from illegal export

The illegal export of top of the range utility vehicles to Mozambique was – at least – temporarily nipped in the bud last week by infantry soldiers deployed on the border protection tasking Operation Corona.

Soldiers from Phalaborwa-based 7 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion are currently further south toward the Mozambique border with Lieutenant AS Frantz, Acting Staff Officer 3, Operational Communication, Joint Tactical Headquarters Mpumalanga, reporting five vehicles worth an estimated R2,45 million prevented from leaving South Africa.

“A 2018 silver grey Ford Ranger double cab, valued at R500 000, was discovered by soldiers during a routine foot patrol in the sub-station 4 area on the Lebombo Mountains, part of the border between South Africa and Mozambique.

“The vehicle was found with key still in the ignition and fake GP number plates (originally registered in Mpumalanga). After the arrival of Tonga SA Police Service and a local vehicle tracking company, the vehicle was confirmed hijacked on 06 February 2022.”







The foot soldiers other successes saw a pair of 2020 Toyota Hiluxes and a Toyota Legend recovered with an abandoned Toyota Hilux double cab all handed to police