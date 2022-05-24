Soldiers prevent illegal livestock export

Ongoing and often hazardous foot and mounted patrols along with stop and searches as well as observation posts paid off for two SA Army units currently deployed on the border protection tasking Operation Corona.

Soldiers from Upington-based 8 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion are presently on the Lesotho/South Africa border a major crossing point for stolen livestock in southern Africa. This reputation was reinforced when intelligence on stolen South African cattle reached the Maluti operational base in Eastern Cape.

A section led by Corporal Mmaphala Semenya was dispatched in co-operation with Buffalo Protection Services. Twenty-two stolen 22 cattle with an estimated value of R 176 000 were found in the vicinity of Belfort Dam. The stock thieves ran away before the soldiers and private security personnel arrived.







A few hundred kilometres north on the South Africa/Zimbabwe border 10 Anti-Air Regiment, a long way from its Kimberley headquarters, notched up an illegal goods confiscation along with recovering two luxury vehicles intended for illegal export as well as ensuring illicit cigarettes worth R262 000 will not reach South African smokers and apprehending a Zimbabwean police officer carrying dagga along with his warrant card.