Soldiers on border patrol help recover stolen vehicle, illegal firearm

Another example of soldiers “doing good” as it were while on Operation Corona border protection duty came last week with the recovery of a stolen vehicle, arrest of three suspects as well as a 9 mm pistol.

In recent weeks defenceWeb reported on a number of Corona successes. These included confiscating millions of illegal cigarettes, dagga and other drugs as well as recovery of a number of stolen vehicles on South Africa’s land borders with Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

A detailed account of the latest incident is reported by the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) Lieutenant AS Franz of Joint Tactical Headquarters Mpumalanga, with photos supplied by the unit currently deployed in the Macadamia area of operations on the South Africa/Mozambique border.

On 15 June, the South African National Defence Force was alerted by the Tonga South African Police Services regarding an armed robbery taking place in the vicinity of Block C which is situated in Phakama Section (Macadamia Area of Responsibility). The swift response of members from the South African National Defence Force, Tonga South African Police Services and a local vehicle tracking company resulted in the apprehension of three suspects, the confiscation of a 9 mm pistol (with the serial number filed off), a 9 mm magazine containing two rounds, and the recovery of a stolen Isuzu single cab vehicle valued at R250 000. The Isuzu was reported to be stolen in Nunda location in the Nkomazi area.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at about 21:40 when the vehicle tracking company followed the signal from the Isuzu single cab bakkie and located the stolen vehicle. On arrival the response teams of the South African National Defence Force, Tonga South African Police Services and a local vehicle tracking company found six men in the vicinity of two vehicles: a white Ford Bantam with a Gauteng registration plate and the Isuzu single cab vehicle with a Mpumalanga registration plate.







Upon being approached, the suspects fled into nearby bushes but were pursued and three suspects were apprehended and taken to Tonga South African Police Services.