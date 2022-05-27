Soldiers on border patrol confiscate illicit cigarettes worth R1 million

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on border patrol have over the past week recovered a million rands’ worth of illicit cigarettes and a stolen Toyota.

The SANDF reported that illicit cigarettes valued at R558 825 were confiscated around 2 km east of Dongola Kop and in another incident, soldiers based near a farm on the eastern side of Musina confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at R494 922. They were being transported by a Toyota Hilux GD6 valued at R549 900.

The South African Police Service Vehicle Theft Unit stationed at Thohoyandou was activated to come and tow the vehicle.

“In both incidents, our soldiers were busy with way-lay operations. In both incidents, the suspects ran away,” the SANDF reported.







The illicit cigarettes were also handed over to the South African Police Service and the South African Revenue Service/Customs.