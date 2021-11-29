Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack – Sudan military sources

Written by Reuters -
Sudanese soldiers are seen on an army vehicle as they drive through the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, 2 May 2019. - Reuters

Six Sudanese soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by Ethiopian forces on a Sudanese army post near the border between the countries, Sudanese military sources said.

