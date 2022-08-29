SARS seizes crystal meth worth R236 million

Customs officers at the weekend pounced on a 785 kg crystal meth consignment valued at R236 million at the OR Tambo International Airport, said the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

In a statement, SARS said the intercepted pelleted cargo was destined for Australia.

“The consignment which was declared as multi-purpose anti-slip mat was upon physical inspection, found to be have been used to conceal crystal meth weighing 785 kg with the street value of R236 million,” said the revenue collector.

After this success, the South African Police Service’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) was informed about the detection and seizure and the goods were handed over to them for further investigation.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter commended customs officers for stopping the dispatch of the drugs.

“I want to send a clear warning to the criminal syndicates that are using our ports of entry/exit to commit this type of crime, that our officers are alert and working very hard to stamp out such criminality.







“The excellent cooperation with other law enforcement agencies at these ports is enabling all of us to deal a deadly blow to these illegal activities,” he said.