SAPS records another massive cocaine bust in Durban

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has seized cocaine with a street value of R80 million following another intelligence-driven operation at the Dube Trade Port within Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.

Members had been tracking various containers, which arrived into the country via the Durban Harbour from Brazil.

“On Friday afternoon, members tracked a certain container to the Dube Trade Port, in which 228 blocks of cocaine were seized. The cocaine was found concealed in meat boxes and disguised as such. This is the second drug bust in the last two days, this after R70 million worth of cocaine was also seized from a container at the Durban Harbour,” the SAPS said.

Police are investigating a case of trafficking of drugs. Investigations are underway to establish the final destination of these drugs.

National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, commended the team for the disruption of transnational crimes, in relation to the movement of drugs.

“The SAPS is hard at work in disrupting and dismantling transnational organised crime that poses a significant threat to the communities that we serve. We continue to intensify and strengthen the detection of drug trafficking and associated organised crime.

“We are intensifying our safer festive operations and there are more takedowns to come from the SAPS, we are warning those who are involved in such activities to either surrender or we will continue to sniff them out,” Masemola said.

SAPS said it continues to enhance cooperation with other law enforcement agencies across the world in a bid to clamp down on these illicit activities.

The case will be handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) for investigation.