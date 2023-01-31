SAPS pounces on illicit cigarette smugglers

The six who were arrested on Friday evening, were on Monday remanded in custody when they appeared before Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court.

Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects were intercepted after police received information about the suspects who were busy offloading the illicit cigarettes from a gas tanker onto the cargo trucks.

“According to the information, the suspects parked the tanker and two cargo trucks at one of the farms in Toitskraal.

“The police responded swiftly and managed to apprehend the suspects. It is further alleged that the gas tanker was from Musina and was being escorted by a white Toyota Auris while the two cargo trucks were reportedly from Gauteng. The said illicit cigarettes, worth over R12 million, along with the vehicles used to transport the consignment, were confiscated,” he said.

The suspects were remanded in custody for bail application until the next court appearance in the same court on 6 February 2023.

The arrested suspects are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and smuggling of illicit cigarettes into the Republic of South Africa from neighbouring countries.







The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the members for intercepting this huge consignment and arresting the suspects. She also thanked community members for providing the valuable information.