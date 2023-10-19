SAPS makes massive R70 million drug bust at Durban Harbour

An intelligence driven operation led by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Durban Harbour and members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in KwaZulu-Natal has led to a drug bust of cocaine worth R70 million.

In a statement, the SAPS highlighted that for the past month, SAPS Durban harbour members have been monitoring and keeping surveillance on a vessel that was making its way to South Africa from Brazil.

“Prior to the vessel arriving at the Port of Durban, members intercepted the identified vessel and mobilised various units and resources to conduct a search and seizure operation on the identified containers.

“Today, a multidisciplinary operation was conducted and 20 litre paint containers were seized. Inside, police found 200 blocks of cocaine worth R70 million,” the SAPS said on Wednesday.

The management of the SAPS, led by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele commended the meticulous investigative work at play.

“We will continue to stamp the authority of the state, we are strengthening our response and our strategy in dealing with these syndicates”, Minister Cele said.

Meanwhile, the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola said that the National Safer Festive Season Operations are gaining momentum.

“Well done to the team for intercepting these drugs that were hidden in paint. This is only the beginning of our safer festive operations. Just last week we confiscated R75 million worth of counterfeit goods in Cape Town.

“We will continue to intercept these illicit activities throughout the country. We are heightening and intensifying our fight against crime especially, organised crime syndicates. This particular investigation will focus on the origin and destination of the drugs to ensure we effect arrests”, Masemola said.