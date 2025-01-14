SAPS foils major smuggling operation along Limpopo River

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Operation Vala Umgodi National Intervention (Roving) Team successfully disrupted a large-scale smuggling operation along the Limpopo River in the Musina policing area. The operation, conducted on 11 January 2025, resulted in the confiscation of goods valued at approximately R500,000.

The intervention occurred around 11:20 AM near Tshirundu village when the team, on a routine patrol, received a tip-off about eight small boats reportedly loading contraband. Upon spotting the police, the suspects hastily fled back into Zimbabwe, abandoning the goods they were attempting to smuggle across the border.

The seized items included a variety of consumer goods, such as alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, baked goods, flour, and a chest fridge. These goods are believed to have been intended for illegal cross-border trade.

