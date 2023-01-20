SANDF soldiers recover multiple stolen vehicles

Criminals continue to smuggle stolen vehicles out of South Africa, but South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers yet again thwarted some of these attempts.

Captain A Tamela reported for the SANDF on a number of recent stolen vehicle recoveries, starting with a joint operation by soldiers of 5 South African Infantry Battalion and police from Jozini near the borders of Eswatini and Mozambique. The operation at nearby KwaJobe Village on 12 January yielded the recovery of a grey Ford Everest with an estimated value of R720 000.

The following day, soldiers received a tip-off about a suspected stolen Hyundai H1 minibus worth an estimated R350 000. It was discovered that the vehicle had a fake registration, fake license disk and its original engine was replaced. The driver and four suspects were apprehended and taken to Jozini Police Station.

On the same day, another stolen vehicle was recovered by the SA National Defence Force and the South African Police Services. A white Ford Ranger was intercepted on the R66, between Jozini and Nongoma. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Pretoria last year. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the police station in Pongola. The estimated value of the vehicle is R319 900.

In another incident, the collaborative efforts between the SA National Defence Force, South African Police Services, and Vehicle Tracking Unit led to the recovery of a white Mercedes Benz. National Traffic Police and Alpha security requested backup from soldiers of 5 South African Infantry Battalion whilst in pursuit of a stolen vehicle at Jozini on 13 January. The vehicle was found abandoned and inside were a single AK-47 cartridge and two R5 cartridges. The vehicle, worth R320 000, was taken to the Jozini police station.







The Mercedes Benz, Hyundai H1 and Ford Ranger were linked to a cash-in-transit heist that took place at Jozini Mall on 12 January, Tamela concluded.