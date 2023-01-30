SANDF soldiers recover more stolen vehicles

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have recovered another three stolen vehicles that criminals were intent on taking out of the country.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, commended the SANDF members for recovering the three vehicles on the morning of 28 January at Steenbook Trust (outside Komatipoort) near the borderline of Mozambique.

The vehicles, one Toyota Fortuner and two Toyota bakkies, appear to have been abandoned by the vehicle smugglers. They were spotted by soldiers next to the borderline.







“The Police were informed accordingly and upon arrival a probe immediately commenced. Preliminary investigation has since revealed that the single Cab bakkie (Legend 50) was reportedly stolen this month (January 2023) in Alberton, in the Gauteng Province. Meanwhile the Toyota Fortuner was also reportedly stolen this month (January 2023) in Mothotlung in the North-West Province during a hijacking incident. On the other hand, when zooming into the recovered Toyota Club Cab bakkie (Legend 50), police discovered that the car was reportedly stolen in a theft case in Springs, Gauteng Province this month (January 2023),” the SAPS said in a statement.