SANDF soldiers recover four stolen vehicles on the border in three days

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on border patrol in Limpopo have recovered more than R2 million worth of stolen vehicles in three days, and apprehended more than two dozen illegal immigrants.

Captain Moses Semono reported that these successes were recorded by members of 1 Special Service Battalion from Bloemfontein while deployed by Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo under Operation Corona border protection duty.

The four vehicles recovered include a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD6 VX 4×4 worth R1.3 million, stolen from Strubens Valley; a Nissan Qashqai worth R559 900, stolen from Soshanguve South; a Toyota Hilux worth R319 790, stolen from Silverton; and a Nissan Almera worth R269 900, stolen from Orange Grove in Johannesburg.

Unfortunately, all of the drivers of the stolen vehicles disappeared into the dark and were not apprehended, as the incidents took place in the early hours of the morning as the smugglers tried to take the stolen vehicles across the border and out of South Africa.

Also whilst on border patrol, 1 Special Service Battalion apprehended 28 undocumented persons. All of the recovered vehicles, including the arrested undocumented persons, were handed over to the South African Police Service and Immigration officials respectively.

Acting Officer Commanding Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Frans Lechuti, commended the soldiers for a job well done, Semono concluded.