SANDF recovers more stolen vehicles on SA’s borders

South African Army soldiers have recovered another two stolen vehicles along South Africa’s borders as part of Operation Corona border patrols.

In the early hours of Friday morning (28 May), soldiers of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were conducting routine foot patrols in the Samora Machel Monument area in the Macadamia Area of Responsibility when they came across an abandoned Toyota Hilux hidden on a small road. The vehicle was reported stolen at Malvern SA Police Service in Queensburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and was found with false registration plates. The vehicle was recovered from the scene handed over to Mbuzini SA Police Service.







The SANDF today reported that soldiers managed to recover a stolen vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal near the Mozambican border. The soldiers were conducting mobile patrols near Manguzi, following up on a tip-off by the Manguzi SA Police Service about a stolen vehicle. The soldiers recovered an abandoned grey Hyundai i20 near Sikhemelele. It was taken to Manguzi SA Police Service.