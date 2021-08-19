SANDF recovers another stolen vehicle

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have recovered another stolen vehicle whilst on Operation Corona border patrol duties.

Soldiers from 1 Special Services Battalion received a tip-off and made a follow-up on the suspected stolen vehicle at Malale in Mpumalanga. Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo said members moved swiftly and located the vehicle at Madimbo Village. “Upon arrival at the house where the car was suspected to be hidden, two Zimbabwean nationals escaped the premises and one suspect (a Zimbabwean National) was arrested inside the car.”

The vehicle, a grey Toyota Hilux 2.8 double cab, valued at R600 000, was recovered. The South African Police Service was called and after verification, it was discovered that the registration on the vehicle was false and the vehicle was reported stolen in Gauteng.







The vehicle and the suspect were handed over to Tshamutumbu Police Station. The Officer Commanding Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo, Colonel Sam Mabotja, commended the members for the job well done.