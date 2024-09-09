SANDF/police raid on Matatiele warehouse yields R1 million plus of consumer goods

Stopping the smuggling of illegal goods into South Africa is part of the daily task of soldiers deployed on border protection. Soldiers often join forces with law enforcement to ensure illicit products do not reach point of sale.

One example comes from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape province where three official points of entry into South Africa are within a 35 to 65 km distance.

Acting on intelligence, 7 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, currently nearing the end of its six-month Operation Corona deployment, teamed up with the local SA Police Service (SAPS) presence and Department of Home Affairs (DHA) immigration officers to raid a building seemingly used as a warehouse by smugglers.

On arrival at the Long Street address on 4 September, the multi-agency raiding party detained eight Bangladeshis, all believed to be illegally in South Africa, before a thorough search established that FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) to the value of R1 125 000 were stored in the building.

Captain Tamsanqa Hoyi, Acting Communication Officer, Joint Tactical Headquarters Eastern Cape, listed the goods as five boxes of Vicks VapoRub; two boxes of Ntsu snuff; 16 boxes of Trust condoms; two boxes of Grandpa headache powders; four boxes of BST energy saving lamps; 50 bags of Tambuti snuff leaves; four boxes of Crème body lotion; four boxes of Dolly Varden glycerine; three boxes of Lifebuoy and Protex soap as well as 95 boxes – as opposed to cartons or packets – of cigarettes. Brands founds were Chief, Red and Black, Ossum, Boss, 777, Sahawi, RG Blue, Gold Cigarettes, MCs and Caesar.

In addition to facing illegal immigration charges, one detained Bangladeshi was charged with bribery. This is in connection with the alleged offer of R20 000 to police who detained them.

The Phalaborwa-based infantry battalion is rotating with sister unit 10 SAI with Alpha company of the Mafikeng unit taking over the Maluti operational base.