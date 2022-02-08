SANDF continues to counter cross-border crimes

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) continues to record successes in combating cross-border crimes under Operation Corona, including the seizure of drugs and stolen vehicles.

In one recent border patrol success, members of 121 South African Infantry (SAI) Battalion were conducting foot patrols along the borderline near Mshololo Temporary Base when soldiers spotted a man carrying a blue bag approaching from eSwatini. The man dropped the bag and ran back to eSwatini when he spotted the soldiers, who discovered five rolls of dagga wrapped in brown tape. The 4 kilograms of dagga has an estimated street value of R12 210.

Meanwhile in Onverwacht, while conducting foot patrol along borderline near a temporary base, military personnel spotted a man carrying a green bag, approaching from eSwatini. He saw the soldiers and ran back to eSwatini, dropping his bag in the process. Soldiers recovered the bag and found 10 kg of dagga with an estimated street value of R30 000. Military Police were called and took the dagga to Pongola Police Station.

In another incident, while monitoring the borderline, SANDF members observed a man crossing the fence from Swaziland into South Africa towards Mshololo Temporary Base. The man, who turned out to be a South African, was stopped and found to be carrying three 25-litre containers of petrol. He was apprehended by the Military Police, who took him to Pongola Police Station.

In Sivule, members of 121 South African Infantry Battalion were conducting a foot patrol along the borderline east of Sivule Temporary Base when they spotted a man carrying a black plastic bag approaching from eSwatini. He fled back to eSwatini, dropping his bag in the process. It was found to contain 2.03 kilograms of dagga worth an estimated R6 090. Military Police were called and took the dagga to Pongola Police Station, the SANDF said.







Elsewhere, the SANDF said a reaction team from Pongola Operational Base was activated to assist Pongola police with vehicle checkpoints. Police were tipped off that vehicles were transporting weapons, including a white Ford Fiesta. The vehicle was seized and although no weapons were found, it was discovered that it had been stolen in Mamelodi East in January 2021. The police took those in the car and the vehicle to Pongola Police Station.