SANDF and SAPS seize R6 million worth of illicit cigarettes

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), have executed a major illicit cigarette seizure worth R6 million.
Captain A Tamela reported for the SANDF that soldiers from the Durban Light Infantry Regiment’s Charlie Company were operating along the border between KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho on 18 July when they intercepted a suspicious white truck near Underberg. When searching the vehicle, they found 300 boxes of cigarettes, with an estimated street value of R6 000 000.
The driver of the truck and the passenger were taken to Evatt Police Station for questioning, and the truck was impounded.
