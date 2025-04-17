Rhino poaching crackdown: Kruger staff’s efforts lead to major sentences

The value of proper training added to on-the-job gut feel paid off for two Kruger National Park (KNP) staffers with an 11-year sentence handed to a suspected rhino poacher this month, five years after the suspect was apprehended.

KNP dog handlers stationed at the park’s Kruger and Phabeni gates, tasked as part of what SANParks said was “a special operation” in January 2020 flagged a suspicious vehicle on a gravel road linking Skukuza and Pretoriuskop. The driver ignored the stop request with Kruger personnel in a short-lived chase. Two passengers exited and fled leaving the driver to face the music. A hunting rifle was found in the vehicle with the driver protesting innocence of any crime and claiming he was hijacked.

Support in the form of Kruger rangers, the park’s environmental investigation unit and protection services as well as police were summoned with a SANParks statement making no mention of the passengers. Ammunition, probably for the rifle, was found along with two knives.

On 10 April, the Skukuza Regional Court found the erstwhile driver, one Elias Sithole, guilty on six charges – possession of an unlicensed firearm; conspiracy to commit a crime; and possession of firearm with serial number removed, with intent to commit a crime as well as possession of unlicensed ammunition and knives (dangerous weapons). He was sentenced to an effective 11 years behind bars.

Sithole’s 11 year sentence pales into insignificance when taken alongside the 110 years handed down to Zimbabwean Thomas Chauke, also known as Sazu Nkambuya in the Makhanda High Court.

The 54-year-old was found guilty on six rhino poaching and wildlife related crimes and three counts of escaping from custody, SANews reported.

His appearance and sentencing in the Eastern Cape province high court ended an extensive investigation involving SA Police Service (SAPS) head office detectives and the Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit. In addition to the wildlife crimes in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West provinces, Chauke was linked to armed robbery, rape and kidnapping cases.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to 110 years behind bar.

Chauke’s sentencing was called “a landmark judgement” by Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, who wants stricter bail conditions set for foreigner, such as Chauke, arrested for wildlife crimes.

His department is reportedly working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SAPS through platforms like the National Biodiversity Investigators Forum (NBIF) to enhance opposition to bail, particularly for repeat offenders and foreign nationals with no fixed address.

“The discussions focus on improving the quality of affidavits drafted by investigating officers to present stronger cases in court. The department is sharing best practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and is exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in these applications,” a Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) statement has it.

The upcoming Environmental Management Inspectors (EMI) executive training will see the NPA address bail-related issues, allowing for direct engagement with the Minister and other stakeholders.