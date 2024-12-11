R1.1 million dagga bust by SANDF Op Corona soldiers

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on Operation Corona border patrol duty this week recorded a massive dagga bust, amongst other successes.

On 9 December, the Tshwane Regiment, deployed under the Joint Tactical Headquarters KwaZulu-Natal, was conducting vehicle patrols in the Dukuza-Moyeni area of Upper Tugela when it received a tip-off regarding suspected dagga smuggling activities taking place at a residence.

In response to this intelligence, the soldiers collaborated with the Upper Tugela SA Police Service and promptly executed a cordon and search operation, Captain Anelisiwe Tamela reported for the SANDF. During the search, four male suspects were apprehended, with three from Lesotho and one from South Africa.

Soldiers and police recovered 21 bags of dagga, three cellular phones, and a sum of R3 300 in cash. The total weight of the seized dagga was 293.8 kilograms, with each gram valued at R4, resulting in an estimated total value of R 1 175 000.

Meanwhile, soldiers with Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo confiscated goods worth more than R1 million in a separate incident. Members of 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Mozioxolo Ketsekile were busy with a road block at the T-Junction on the Eastern side of Musina when they recovered a Ford Ranger Raptor valued at R1.1 million.

Their counterparts at Echo Station 3 confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at R131 112, Lieutenant Vanecia Ngove reported for Joint Operations Tactical Headquarters Limpopo.