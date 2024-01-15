Public Service Minister visits Lebombo port of entry

Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet is on record as complimenting the Border Management Authority (BMA) for its work with “limited resources”.

She and her deputy Chana Pilane-Majake last week visited the busy Lebombo port of entry linking South Africa with Mozambique for operational information and insights, according to SAnews.

The Ministers were briefed by BMA Deputy Commissioner of Operations, retired major general David Chilembe and senior managers on achievements, challenges and plans in operations at the land port of entry (PoE) since the BMA took over from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) last October.

The authority is responsible for executing frontline border law enforcement functions related to among others, port health, immigration control, access control, biosecurity, food safety and phyto-sanitary control, land border infrastructure development and maintenance as well as border information and risk management.

The BMA said the visit allowed the Ministers to acquaint themselves with the day-to-day work of the authority at the PoE through exposure to pedestrian office, main port, cargo by-pass, borderline, stop and search (main gate).

In addition, the BMA is co-operating with the SA Revenue Service (SARS) to fast track the movement of trucks, long a bugbear for transport operators moving goods to Mozambique.