Police seize over R80 million worth of drugs in Durban Harbour

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have recovered pure cocaine worth an estimated R80 million after it was found concealed inside a container at the Durban Harbour on Monday 2 December.

Police received information about a vessel which left Brazil at the beginning on November and was carrying pure cocaine which was disguised as kidney beans. The vessel, which came to South Africa via another country, was monitored until Saturday, 30 November, when it docked at the Durban Harbour. The identified container was taken to a warehouse on South Coast Road in the Bluff area for a proper search.

During the search, eight bags of crushed pure cocaine were found and according to the documentation, the shipment was destined for Johannesburg. Investigations are underway to uncover the people behind the drugs, the South African Police Service said in a statement.

